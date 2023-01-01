Russia - Ukraine war
Houston running back Stacy Sneed (21) celebrates after his touchdown with offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Smith, Jenkins lead Houston in 38-7 win over Sam Houston
Donovan Smith threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, Parker Jenkins had 105 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Houston beat Sam Houston 38-7.
 