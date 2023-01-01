Donald Trump
Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling avoids an inside pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Akil Baddoo, Parker Meadows homers spark four-run eighth as the Tigers beat the Royals 6-3
Akil Baddoo and Parker Meadows hit consecutive homers to lead off a four-run eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night.
 