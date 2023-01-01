Israel-Hamas war
Trump civil fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Social Security benefits increase
Powerball winner

Pascal Vincent

Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, foreground, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Farabee, Konecny score early as the Flyers spoil debut of Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent, 4-2
Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny had first-period goals, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in the opener for two teams looking to rebound from disappointing seasons.
 