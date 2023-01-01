Russia - Ukraine war
Patrick Nations
Nations kicks 46-yard FG to end game, Eastern Kentucky scores last 17 points to beat SEMO 41-38
Patrick Nations kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, Eastern Kentucky scored the last 17 points in the final six minutes of the game, and the Colonels beat Southeast Missouri State 41-38.
 