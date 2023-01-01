Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Federal marijuana restrictions
Food advertisement lawsuits
Utah mom arrested
Taylor Swift tour movie
Perrine Delacour
Nelly Korda tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic golf tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Perrine Delacour shoots 63 at rainy Columbia Edgewater to take Portland Classic lead
Perrine Delacour shot a 9-under 63 in morning rain Thursday at Columbia Edgewater to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic.
 