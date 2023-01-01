Latest on Maui fires
Perseid meteor shower
50 years of hip-hop
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 7
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Philip Zinckernagel
Slonina makes debut for Belgium’s Eupen in 5-0 loss to Club Brugge
American goalkeeper Gaga Slonina made his European first-team debut in Eupen’s 5-0 loss to visiting Brugge in the Belgian league.
 