Puka Nacua

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Matthew Stafford and the Rams no longer look like rebuilding pushovers after Week 1
The Rams’ commanding victory at Seattle in their season opener was unexpected to just about everybody outside Los Angeles’ locker room.
 