Alexis Holmes and Quanera Hayes, of the United States fail to make the final baton handover in a Women's 4x400-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. The US team were disqualified for this. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
US women DQ’d from 4x400 relay at worlds due to faulty baton exchange
The American women’s 4x400 relay team was disqualified from the preliminary round at the world championships after their third and fourth runners in the four-lap race bungled the baton exchange.
 