Rahul Rohilla

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Virat Kohli gets India out of trouble and inspires 6-wicket win over Australia at Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli has inspired India’s recovery from 2-3 in its reply to Australia’s below-par 199 all out to secure a six-wicket win for the host nation in its opening match at the Cricket World Cup.
 