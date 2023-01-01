Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
North Carolina State's Rakeim Ashford is carted off of the field after being injured in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against UConn in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
North Carolina State’s Ashford taken off field on stretcher in opener at UConn
North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s season opener against UConn.
 