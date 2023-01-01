Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting Yarl in April 2023 when the teenager showed up at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. He has pleaded not guilty. (Ben Crump Law via AP, File)
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, who went to wrong house
A Missouri judge has ruled that an 84-year-old white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who went to the man’s house by mistake.
 