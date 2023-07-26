Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Mickelson betting allegations
Japan VS Sweden
What to stream this weekend
Reggie Bracy
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds
Kirk Ferentz says it’s a deal-breaker if it’s proven some of his Iowa football players made wagers on their own games.
 