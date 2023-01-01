Hamas-Israel
Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) returns an interception 95-yards for touchdown as Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, left, chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ricardo Hallman’s pick-6 sparks Wisconsin to 24-13 victory over Rutgers
Ricardo Hallman scored on a 95-yard interception return, Braelon Allen rushed for 101 yards and Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 24-13 to remain the lone Big Ten West Division team without a conference loss.
 