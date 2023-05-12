Rikki Rockett

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Doomsday plot sentencing
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Trucking company Yellow is shutting down
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs win to survive at Women’s World Cup
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
Rikki Rockett
This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 shows Michelle Yeoh, from left, Charlize Theron, Shawn Mendes, Juanes, Rosanna Arquette, Viola Davis and LaKeith Stanfield. (AP Photo)
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 6-12
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 6-12 include singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits, rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot and actor Anna Kendrick.
 
This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 shows Michelle Yeoh, from left, Charlize Theron, Shawn Mendes, Juanes, Rosanna Arquette, Viola Davis and LaKeith Stanfield. (AP Photo)
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 6-12
 