FILE - Robert Kennedy Jr., left, stands at a rally held in opposition to a proposed bill that would remove parents' ability to claim a philosophical exemption to opt their school-age children out of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Rising to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic due to his strident opposition to vaccines, now Democratic presidential candidate Kennedy Jr. portrays himself as a true Democrat inheriting the mantle of the Kennedy family. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Takeaways from AP’s reporting on inconsistencies in RFK Jr.'s record
As Democratic presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges President Joe Biden, the stories he tells on the campaign trail about himself, his life’s work and what he stands for are often the opposite of what his record shows.
 
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Rising to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic due to his strident opposition to vaccines, Democratic presidential candidate Kennedy Jr. portrays himself as a true Democrat inheriting the mantle of the Kennedy family. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
RFK Jr. says he’s not anti-vaccine. His record shows the opposite. It’s one of many inconsistencies
 
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform
 
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year. Kennedy, a member of one of the country’s most famous political families who has in recent years been linked to some far-right figures, kicked off his campaign in Boston on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign
 
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is broadcast on a large screen as he speaks during an anti-vaccine rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit filed by families and Children's Health Defense, Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine group. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules
 
Judge won’t make Sen. Warren retract letter about COVID book
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has declined to order Sen. Elizabeth Warren to retract statements she made criticizing a book that promotes misinformation about COVID-19 and suggesting that companies that sold it might face liability.
 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is broadcast on a large screen as he speaks during an anti-vaccine rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. remarks on Anne Frank, vaccines draw condemnation
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League say anti-vaccine activist Robert F.
 
FILE - Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing on Feb. 10, 2016, at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
California’s governor has rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the slaying shook the world in 1968.
 
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. arrives for a hearing about whether stricter vaccine requirements were constitutional at the Albany County Courthouse Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy has been a key part of the anti-vaccine movement for years, but doctors and public health advocates told the AP that COVID-19 launched him to a new level. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. arrives for a hearing about whether stricter vaccine requirements were constitutional at the Albany County Courthouse Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy has been a key part of the anti-vaccine movement for years, but doctors and public health advocates told the AP that COVID-19 launched him to a new level. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes.
 
FILE - This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. On Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that after a legal challenge from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of scientists, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe and “canceled universal vaccination.” While ​​Kennedy said he has been a part of more than 30 lawsuits on the subject of vaccine safety, those are at different stages of the judicial process and none have appeared before the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Weeks after the Biden administration announced new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and certain businesses, social media users shared a flurry of false claims about the shots.
 
This Wednesday, May 12, 2021 image shows a website featuring Ty and Charleen Bollinger advertising their video series, "The Truth About Vaccines 2020." The Bollingers are part of an ecosystem of for-profit companies, nonprofit groups, YouTube channels and other social media accounts that stoke fear and distrust of COVID-19 vaccines, resorting to what medical experts say is often misleading and false information. (AP Photo)
Inside one network cashing in on vaccine disinformation
The couple in the website videos could be hawking any number of products.

“You’re going to love owning the platinum package,” Charlene Bollinger tells viewers, as a picture of a DVD set, booklets and other products flashes on screen.
 
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Instagram has banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for repeatedly sharing misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, is a leading source of debunked claims about the safety of vaccines and has amassed a huge following on social media. Kennedy remains on Instagram's owner, Facebook, despite that platform's moves to restrict vaccine misinformation. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation
Instagram on Wednesday banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, from repeatedly posting misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19.
 
Vaccine forum canceled amid concerns over RFK Jr. appearance
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker who supports eliminating the religious exemption from vaccinations for public school students says he had no choice but to cancel a planned forum on the science behind vaccines.
 