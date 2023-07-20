Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
As Democratic presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges President Joe Biden, the stories he tells on the campaign trail about himself, his life’s work and what he stands for are often the opposite of what his record shows.
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has declined to order Sen. Elizabeth Warren to retract statements she made criticizing a book that promotes misinformation about COVID-19 and suggesting that companies that sold it might face liability.
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)
4.
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)
4.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League say anti-vaccine activist Robert F.
1. “The Great Reset, Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)
4.
4.
California’s governor has rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the slaying shook the world in 1968.
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
1. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)
3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — While many nonprofits and businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group has thrived.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes.
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Dell)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
1. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)
3.
3.
Weeks after the Biden administration announced new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and certain businesses, social media users shared a flurry of false claims about the shots.
The couple in the website videos could be hawking any number of products.
“You’re going to love owning the platinum package,” Charlene Bollinger tells viewers, as a picture of a DVD set, booklets and other products flashes on screen.
“You’re going to love owning the platinum package,” Charlene Bollinger tells viewers, as a picture of a DVD set, booklets and other products flashes on screen.
The couple in the website videos could be hawking any number of products.
“You’re going to love owning the platinum package,” Charlene Bollinger says, as a picture of a DVD set and other products flashes on screen.
“You’re going to love owning the platinum package,” Charlene Bollinger says, as a picture of a DVD set and other products flashes on screen.
Instagram on Wednesday banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, from repeatedly posting misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker who supports eliminating the religious exemption from vaccinations for public school students says he had no choice but to cancel a planned forum on the science behind vaccines.