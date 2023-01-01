Israel-Hamas war
Coach Josh Wolff still part of Austin FC future as club tries to rebound after disappointing season
At the close of a disastrous season where the club didn’t make the playoffs, Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell insists he is laying the groundwork for long-term success.
 