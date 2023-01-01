Michael Gambon
Chile's players huddle after the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Chile at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Argentina gives two Rugby World Cup debuts among 11 changes for Chile clash
Fullback Martin Bogado and right winger Rodrigo Isgro will make their Rugby World Cup debuts in Argentina’s reshuffled side for its all-South American contest against Chile on Saturday in Nantes.
 