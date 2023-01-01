Latest on Hurricane Hilary
FILE - Ron Cephas Jones arrives at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cephas Jones, a veteran stage and screen actor who became best known and won two Emmy Awards for his role as a long-lost father on the NBC drama series “This Is Us,” died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, a representative said. He was 66. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Ron Cephas-Jones, ‘This Is Us’ actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66.
 