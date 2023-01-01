Ronald Isley

Israel-Hamas war
Rudolph Isley, founding member of Isley Brothers and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, dies at 84
A founding member of the Isley Brothers who helped perform such raw rhythm and blues classics as “Shout” and “Twist and Shout” and the funky hits “That Lady” and “It’s Your Thing,” Rudolph Isley has died at 84.
 