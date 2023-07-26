U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
FILE - Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. has announced a new $345 million military aid package for Taiwan. It is the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.
 
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
 
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
 
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
 
A woman pushes a small shopping cart outside a discount market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The German economy is still failing to grow, figures showed Friday, as the country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe struggles with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
 
Moscow blames Kyiv for attacks in south Russia as Kremlin forces hit Ukrainian buildings
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for a key village in southeastern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces pounding it with artillery, amid Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive.
 
This photo from Indian Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar Twitter handle shows, him shaking hand with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 28, 2023. India and Japan explored collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors and resilient supply chains, as part of a target of $35.91 billion Japanese investment in the country by 2027, officials said on Friday. (S.Jaishankar Twitter handle via AP)
India and Japan look to collaborate in building semiconductors and resilient supply chains
India and Japan are exploring collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors and resilient supply chains, as part of a target $35.9 billion Japanese investment in the country by 2027.
 
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and China's Vice Chairman of the standing committee of the country’s National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong, right, attend a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Russian and Chinese delegates join North Korean leader Kim at a parade showing his newest missiles
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says
Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of U.S. military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries that his nation is making full efforts to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes.
 
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kyiv claiming gains in its counteroffensive
Fierce fighting is raging in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official says Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin says “hostilities have intensified significantly.”
 
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Bluffing or not, Putin’s declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden thanks far-right Italian Premier Meloni for her strong support of Ukraine
President Joe Biden is praising Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy’s “very strong support” of Ukraine under her watch.
 
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, with Russian delegation led by its Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian defense minister to discuss military cooperation
North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for discussions on military issues and the regional security environment.
 
A church personnel inspects damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. In just a week, Russia has fired more than 125 missiles and drones at the Odesa region, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on its attacks on Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa
In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a U.N.
 
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. NATO said Wednesday July 26, 2023, it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)
NATO will step up security in Black Sea region after Russia declares parts are unsafe for shipping
NATO says it’s stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.
 
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Ukrainian security service claims responsibility for October Crimea bridge blast
Ukraine’s security service has claimed responsibility for the first time for an explosion that badly damaged the Kerch Bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia.
 
Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘unfriendly actions’ amid spying scandal
Moldova’s foreign ministry says it has informed Russia that 45 of its embassy positions in Chisinau will be cut due to “unfriendly actions”, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine.
 
FILE - A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Trevor Reed, Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022, is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
The State Department says a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.
 
FILE - International Monetary Fund Director of the Research Department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas speaks at a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, April 11, 2023. The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)
IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
 
Russian lawmakers extend age limit for compulsory military draft
The Russian parliament’s lower house has approved a bill extending the upper age limit for the compulsory military draft from 27 to 30, a move that appears to be part of efforts by the Kremlin to expand the military during the fighting in Ukraine.
 
Russian antiwar group in Serbia says authorities have rejected activist’s residence permit
A Russian antiwar group in Serbia says authorities have refused to extend the residence permit of one of its activists, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 18, 2023. China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. In an announcement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.(Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the US
China has removed the country’s sometimes outspoken foreign minister from office and replaced him with his predecessor.
 
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Land mines are in place around a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine, UN watchdog warns
The U.N. atomic watchdog says its monitors at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site.
 
FILE - A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. European Union agriculture ministers are meeting to discuss ways of moving grain vital to global food security out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed the exports. At the same time, they want to protect prices for farmers in countries bordering the war-ravaged nation. The ministers are meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Brussels for the first time since Russia pulled the plug on the wartime deal last week.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
EU agriculture officials work on ways to move Ukrainian grain to the world
The European Union will look at helping fund the costly transportation of grain out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed Black Sea exports vital to global food security.
 
A church personnel salvages items while helping clean up inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral after it was heavily damaged in Russian missile attacks in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Anger grows in Ukraine’s port city of Odesa after Russian bombardment hits beloved historic sites
In just a week, Russia has fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Odesa region of Ukraine, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war.
 
Argentina demands that Bolivia explain its new defense agreement with Iran
The Argentine government and members of the Bolivian opposition are demanding answers after an opaque defense agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia has raised questions in South America’s Southern Cone amid concern that it could be a way for Tehran to boost its influence in the region.
 
FILE - Pallets of 155 mm shells and fuses are loaded, ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. U.S. officials say on July 24, 2023, the Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
The Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones.
 
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the assembly during the opening session of a three-day U.N. Food and Agriculture Agency's summit on food systems in Rome, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
UN chief urges Russia to revive grain deal with Ukraine, warning ‘the most vulnerable’ will suffer
The U.N. chief has urged Russia to resume the internationally brokered deal so that grain can be shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports during the war. U.N.
 
FILE - Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
Some governing bodies are allowing Russian athletes back into Olympic qualifying competitions. But the International Olympic Committee says it hasn’t decided if they can compete at the Paris Games.
 
A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters.
 
FILE - Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 22, 2020. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africa's 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit. (AP Photo, File)
Russia wants allies, so it’s hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner group top the agenda
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
 
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Ukrainian officials say Russia again struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, keeping up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
 
Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike has caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow canceled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv’s grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
 
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. Russia has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world. Moscow has declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)
Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested
A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk.
 