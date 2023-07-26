Russia-Ukraine war
The U.S. has announced a new $345 million military aid package for Taiwan. It is the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for a key village in southeastern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces pounding it with artillery, amid Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive.
India and Japan are exploring collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors and resilient supply chains, as part of a target $35.9 billion Japanese investment in the country by 2027.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.
Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of U.S. military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries that his nation is making full efforts to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes.
Fierce fighting is raging in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official says Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin says “hostilities have intensified significantly.”
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe.
President Joe Biden is praising Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy’s “very strong support” of Ukraine under her watch.
North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for discussions on military issues and the regional security environment.
In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a U.N.
NATO says it’s stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s security service has claimed responsibility for the first time for an explosion that badly damaged the Kerch Bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia.
Moldova’s foreign ministry says it has informed Russia that 45 of its embassy positions in Chisinau will be cut due to “unfriendly actions”, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine.
Trevor Reed, Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022, is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
The State Department says a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
The Russian parliament’s lower house has approved a bill extending the upper age limit for the compulsory military draft from 27 to 30, a move that appears to be part of efforts by the Kremlin to expand the military during the fighting in Ukraine.
A Russian antiwar group in Serbia says authorities have refused to extend the residence permit of one of its activists, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
China has removed the country’s sometimes outspoken foreign minister from office and replaced him with his predecessor.
The U.N. atomic watchdog says its monitors at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site.
The European Union will look at helping fund the costly transportation of grain out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed Black Sea exports vital to global food security.
In just a week, Russia has fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Odesa region of Ukraine, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war.
The Argentine government and members of the Bolivian opposition are demanding answers after an opaque defense agreement sealed between Iran and Bolivia has raised questions in South America’s Southern Cone amid concern that it could be a way for Tehran to boost its influence in the region.
The Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones.
The U.N. chief has urged Russia to resume the internationally brokered deal so that grain can be shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports during the war. U.N.
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
Some governing bodies are allowing Russian athletes back into Olympic qualifying competitions. But the International Olympic Committee says it hasn’t decided if they can compete at the Paris Games.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters.
Russia wants allies, so it’s hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner group top the agenda
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
Ukrainian officials say Russia again struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, keeping up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
A Ukrainian drone strike has caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow canceled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv’s grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk.