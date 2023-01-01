Israel-Hamas war
Oregon State tight end Jack Velling, center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UCLA with Silas Bolden, left, and Deshaun Fenwick, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
DJ Uiagalelei, Ryan Cooper Jr. power No. 15 Oregon State to a 36-24 win over No. 18 UCLA
Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. ran an interception back 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first half and No. 15 Oregon State overcame No. 18 UCLA’s stalwart defense for a 36-24 victory.
 