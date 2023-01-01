UAW strike
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
NASA UFO report
Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa
Japan's Takefusa Kubo, center, is celebrated by teammates after his team scored the 4th goal during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Japan in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Germany lost 1-4.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Asian soccer body cancels long-term broadcast deal ahead of Champions League and Asian Cup
A broadcast rights deal signed in 2018 that promised to secure the financial future of Asian soccer for 10 years has been terminated.
 