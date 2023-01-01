Samuel Gaze

Latest on Maui fires
Great Britain's Thomas Pidcock celebrates winning the Men Elite Cross-country Olympic race during day ten of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at Glentress Forest, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Tom Pidcock, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot win mountain bike world titles in Scotland
Tom Pidcock of Britain won the men’s mountain bike world title while Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France won the women’s championship on a course through Scotland’s Glentress Forest Saturday.
 