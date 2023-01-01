Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher

Trump trial date set
FILE - Joe Wurzelbacher, also known as "Joe the Plumber," signs autographs after appearing at a rally with Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2008. Wurzelbacher, who was thrust into the political spotlight as “Joe the Plumber” after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died, his son said Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. He was 49. His oldest son, Joey Wurzelbacher, said his father died Sunday, Aug. 27, in Wisconsin after a long illness. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
The man who became known as “Joe the Plumber” during the 2008 U.S. presidential election has died. The family of Samuel Wurzelbacher says he died Sunday in Wisconsin.
 