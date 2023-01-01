Trump at jail to surrender
US sues SpaceX
California biker bar shooting
Wagner plane crash
Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20
Samuel Williams
FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022. Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Cowboys DE Sam Williams has support of Jerry Jones, McCarthy after latest traffic-related arrest
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has the support of owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy after a second arrest this year in a traffic-related incident.
 