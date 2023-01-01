Beyoncé concert film
Nobel Prize
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Trump fraud trial
Ford probe
Santiago Calatrava Valls
FILE - The Olympic stadium is seen from above in Athens, Greece on April 19, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
Olympic Stadium in Athens closed for urgent repairs after iconic roof found riddled with rust
Government officials say a new inspection has been ordered at the stadium that hosted the 2004 Athens Olympics after rust was found along the iconic arched roof.
 