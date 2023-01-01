Sebastian Barry

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Sebastian Barry
FILE - Author Sebastian Barry holds up his book 'Days without End" winner of the Costa novel category as he poses for the media at the Costa Book Awards 2016 in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Sebastian Barry, who has twice been short-listed for the Man Booker Prize, is one of four Irish writers to make the longlist for this year's prestigious award. Barry, who has previously been nominated four times for the award, was nominated Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 for his novel “Old God’s Time”. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Booker Prize semifinalists include 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists
Author Sebastian Barry is one of four Irish writers to make the long list of semifinalists for this year’s Booker Prize.
 