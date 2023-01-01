Hilary grows
FILE - Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, on Dec. 2, 2021. Kurz has been charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into a scandal that brought down his first government, prosecutors said Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. An indictment against Kurz, his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, and another unidentified person was filed at the state court in Vienna, the prosecutors' office that investigates corruption cases said in a statement. The court said Kurz will go on trial on Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Former Austrian leader Kurz charged with giving false evidence to a corruption inquiry
Prosecutors say Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his first government, which collapsed in a scandal in 2019.
 