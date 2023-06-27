Sergio Puente

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
