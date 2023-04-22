Maui fires latest
Aldi goes shopping
Biden’s approval rating
Cape Verde boat disaster
Britney Spears divorce
Shilo Sanders
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado opens their season at TCU on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Deion Sanders builds and rebuilds roster in first season at Colorado
Deion Sanders has cleaned house twice since his arrival in Colorado. The first-year Buffaloes coach contends it’s the price of turning around a 1-11 program.
 