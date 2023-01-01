Israel-Hamas war
Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) celebrates his touchdown with Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during an NCAA college football game against California in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP)
Sione Vaki runs for 158 yards to lead No. 16 Utah’s powerful running game in a 34-14 win over Cal
Sione Vaki ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 94 yards and a score to lead No. 16 Utah past California 34-14.
 