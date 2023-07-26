U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Soccer
Juventus FC goal keeper Carlo Pinsoglio (23) celebrates with teammates after winning a Champions Tour soccer match against AC Milan, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases
Juventus has been removed from European competition next season and Chelsea fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches.
 
Canada's Adriana Leon kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Canadian women’s soccer team strikes interim labor deal but says plenty more needs to be settled
 
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
 
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Women’s World Cup highlights
 
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
 
Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium
A bronze statue of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy has been unveiled outside the club’s Emirates Stadium.
 
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup
Lauren James scored after six minutes of her first start at the Women’s World Cup as England beat Denmark 1-0 in Sydney.
 
FILE - England's Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Italy's Nicolo Barella during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on March 23, 2023. Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders, UEFA said Friday July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
UEFA says Italy and Turkey have teamed up for bid to co-host 2032 European Championship
UEFA says Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders.
 
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Midfielder Keira Walsh has injured her right knee in a Women’s World Cup Group D match against Denmark in yet another setback for European champion England.
 
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Wendie Renard questionable ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
France star Wendie Renard was injured in her first appearance of this Women’s World Cup and her status is now in question for an important match against Brazil.
 
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden. Like many players in the Women’s World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level.
 
Fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Ticket sales are nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after surpassing pre-tournament targets and FIFA’s revised record expectations.
 
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia.
 
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women’s World Cup.
 
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
Brazil’s Ary Borges announced herself on soccer’s biggest stage with a hat trick of goals and an assist in her Women’s World Cup debut against Panama.
 
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women.
 
Mauricio of Brazil's Internacional celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia's Independiente Medellin during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)
Young Brazilian players could be last-minute bargains for European soccer clubs
Several young soccer players in Brazil are ready to join European leagues during the current transfer window.
 
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, makes a shot on goal for a score to put Nigeria up, 3-1, in front of Australia's Alanna Kennedy, center, and Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Partnership between Oshoala and Ajibade lifts Nigeria to upset over Australia
With the match tied at 1-1 in the second half, few would’ve blamed Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum for bringing in defensive reinforcements against Women’s World Cup co-host Australia.
 
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened
UEFA has confirmed Barcelona’s place in the next Champions League though said investigation into more than $7 million paid to a refereeing official could be reopened if more evidence emerges.
 
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup
As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women’s World Cup.
 
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury
Spain soccer great David Silva has ended his career at age 37 one week after suffering a serious knee injury.
 
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup
Asisat Oshoala inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.
 
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, France, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé's transfer saga rumbles on
Kylian Mbappé finds himself training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad and speculation is mounting as to where the France great will play his first game this season.
 
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq has signed Jordan Henderson weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager.
 
World Cup qualifying draw for Asia
World Cup qualifying draw for Asia.
 
Haiti's goalkeeper Kerly Theus, left, claims a cross ahead of England's Alessia Russo during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England hopes to be sharper in its next Women’s World Cup match after underwhelming opener
Katie Robinson knows England left many unimpressed with its underwhelming 1-0 victory against overmatched Haiti in its opening match at the Women’s World Cup.
 
Canada's Christine Sinclair leaps over Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after trying to follow up on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Canada’s Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women’s World Cup
Canada captain Christine Sinclair’s quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty.
 
South Africa's Bongeka Gamede reacts after teammate Hildah Magaia scored their first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
South Africa puts its Women’s World Cup faith in star forward Hildah Magaia
Hildah Magaia has given South Africa hope it can win a Women’s World Cup match. The Banyana Banyana forward scored on a nice hustle play in South Africa’s opening match against Sweden.
 
United States' Julie Ertz, left, and Netherlands' Katja Snoeijs jump for a header during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Netherlands stands tall against US at Women’s World Cup despite injuries to its forwards
The Dutch almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.
 
Matilda Gallagher, left, and Andie Chaseling, take a photo with England's goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, right, at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.England ranks second only to the United States in Women's World Cup ticket sales for countries outside of Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
The England squad is nearly 10,000 miles away from home but the English fans – those who traveled here for the tournament as well as those who live in Australia – make the atmosphere welcoming.
 
Spain's Alba Redondo, left, and Irene Guerrero celebrate after Redondo scored their fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Goals, defense, quality emerge as Spain and Japan dominate Group C at the Women’s World Cup
The knockout stage teams have emerged from one of the eight groups at the Women’s World Cup – Spain and Japan out of Group C – and they’re both in goalscoring form.
 
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Lindsey Horan revenge goal helps US eke out draw against Netherlands in Women’s World Cup
Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup.
 
3 Butler University soccer players file federal lawsuit alleging abuse by former trainer
Three Butler University women’s soccer players have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the team’s former athletic trainer sexually assaulted and groomed multiple players on the team.
 
Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga has been arrested for allegedly failing to make child support payments.
 
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, France, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal
Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal which has made a world record bid for the France striker.
 