Soccer
Juventus has been removed from European competition next season and Chelsea fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches.
A bronze statue of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy has been unveiled outside the club’s Emirates Stadium.
Lauren James scored after six minutes of her first start at the Women’s World Cup as England beat Denmark 1-0 in Sydney.
UEFA says Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders.
Midfielder Keira Walsh has injured her right knee in a Women’s World Cup Group D match against Denmark in yet another setback for European champion England.
France star Wendie Renard was injured in her first appearance of this Women’s World Cup and her status is now in question for an important match against Brazil.
Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden. Like many players in the Women’s World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level.
Ticket sales are nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after surpassing pre-tournament targets and FIFA’s revised record expectations.
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia.
Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women’s World Cup.
Brazil’s Ary Borges announced herself on soccer’s biggest stage with a hat trick of goals and an assist in her Women’s World Cup debut against Panama.
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women.
Several young soccer players in Brazil are ready to join European leagues during the current transfer window.
With the match tied at 1-1 in the second half, few would’ve blamed Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum for bringing in defensive reinforcements against Women’s World Cup co-host Australia.
UEFA has confirmed Barcelona’s place in the next Champions League though said investigation into more than $7 million paid to a refereeing official could be reopened if more evidence emerges.
As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women’s World Cup.
Spain soccer great David Silva has ended his career at age 37 one week after suffering a serious knee injury.
Asisat Oshoala inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.
Kylian Mbappé finds himself training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad and speculation is mounting as to where the France great will play his first game this season.
Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq has signed Jordan Henderson weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager.
Katie Robinson knows England left many unimpressed with its underwhelming 1-0 victory against overmatched Haiti in its opening match at the Women’s World Cup.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair’s quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty.
Hildah Magaia has given South Africa hope it can win a Women’s World Cup match. The Banyana Banyana forward scored on a nice hustle play in South Africa’s opening match against Sweden.
The Dutch almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.
The England squad is nearly 10,000 miles away from home but the English fans – those who traveled here for the tournament as well as those who live in Australia – make the atmosphere welcoming.
The knockout stage teams have emerged from one of the eight groups at the Women’s World Cup – Spain and Japan out of Group C – and they’re both in goalscoring form.
Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup.
Three Butler University women’s soccer players have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the team’s former athletic trainer sexually assaulted and groomed multiple players on the team.
Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga has been arrested for allegedly failing to make child support payments.
Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal which has made a world record bid for the France striker.