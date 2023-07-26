Speed skating
Olympic medalist Joey Mantia has retired from speedskating at age 37. The Floridian announced the end of his career in a post on his Instagram Threads page.
Costly construction delays, a leadership vacancy linked to a volatile political climate and a lack of sponsors amid a spreading financial crisis has prompted International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to acknowledge the “challenges” facing organizers of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Jonny Nilsson, a Swedish speedskater who won the gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the Winter Olympics at Innsbruck in 1964, has died.
Fresh off the best Olympic showing by the U.S. speedskating team in a dozen years, Ryan Shimabukuro is staying on for another four years as coach of the American squad.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their bans from international sports events because of their country waging war on Ukraine.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Japan’s Yuto Tanigaki won the men’s mass start title, while teammate Yuka Takahashi claimed the women’s crown Saturday on the final day of the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American William Gebauer set a track record in the men’s 500 meters and Team Poland set a mark in the men’s team pursuit at the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship on Friday.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany’s Lea-Sophie Scholz and Japan’s Kota Mitsui set track records in winning 1,500-meter events Thursday at the FISU World University speed skating championship.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American Conor McDermott-Mostowsky and Japan’s Yuka Takahashi set track records in 1,000-meter events on Wednesday at the International University Sports Federation Championship as international speedskating races returned to Lake Placid’s renowned James C.
A Swedish speedskater who won double Olympic gold earlier this month in Beijing, has given one of his medals to a Swedish publisher detained in China.
At the Winter Games, host China succeeded in squelching public discussion by athletes of its human rights record. Well, almost but not entirely.
Taiwan’s premier has called for a Taiwanese speed skater to be punished for wearing a suit from rival China’s team ahead of the Beijing Olympics.
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Beijing Games:
BOBSLED
2-WOMAN
BOBSLED
2-WOMAN
Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic organizers closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40%.
BEIJING (AP) — Claudia Pechstein and Sven Kramer put their Olympic careers on ice in the final speedskating event in Beijing.
BEIJING (AP) — Irene Schouten grew up dreaming of an Olympic gold medal.
She’ll head home from the Beijing Games with three of ’em.
She'll head home from the Beijing Games with three of 'em.
BEIJING (AP) — They come for glory. Sometimes, they get agony instead.
For athletes in the key moments of their Olympic quest, it’s more than most can muster to withhold a reaction when they find out whether all their work has paid off.
For athletes in the key moments of their Olympic quest, it's more than most can muster to withhold a reaction when they find out whether all their work has paid off.
Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying at three different venues.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters.
The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics.
The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics.
BEIJING (AP) — Thomas Krol’s third attempt to make it to his first Olympics ended with a gold medal.
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, Feb. 18, at the Beijing Games:
BIATHLON
MEN’S 15KM MASS START
BIATHLON
MEN’S 15KM MASS START
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, Feb. 18, at the Beijing Games:
BIATHLON
MEN’S 15KM MASS START
BIATHLON
MEN’S 15KM MASS START
BEIJING (AP) — From the cosmopolitan fashion of Milan to the Alpine chic of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the next Winter Olympics are being promoted as a feast of culture, cuisine and — obviously — sports.
BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating.
In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home.
In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home.
Teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion from being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women’s figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics.
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games:
WOMEN’S DOWNHILL
WOMEN’S DOWNHILL
BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights.
Just one turn to go.
Then, the unthinkable happened.
Just one turn to go.
Then, the unthinkable happened.
BEIJING (AP) — Skiers skidding into safety nets. Snowboarders eating it on the halfpipe. Speedskaters crashing into the barriers — and each other.
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. speedskating team had been waiting for someone, anyone, to win an Olympic medal.