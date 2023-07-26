U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speed skating
FILE - U.S. Olympic Winter Games long track speedskating hopeful Joey Mantia poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
US Olympic medalist, world champion Joey Mantia retires from speedskating at age 37
Olympic medalist Joey Mantia has retired from speedskating at age 37. The Floridian announced the end of his career in a post on his Instagram Threads page.
 
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on his way to first place and the first U.S. Olympic gold medal at the ninth Winter Olympic games at Innsbruck, Austria, Feb. 4, 1964. McDermott, who won the only gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Winter Olympics, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023, U.S. Speedskating said. He was 82. (AP Photo/Rider-Rider, File)
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
 
Jordan Stolz of the U.S. celebrates winning his third gold medal on the 1500m Men event of the Speedskating Single Distance World Championships at Thialf ice arena Heerenveen, Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The next Heiden? American Stolz a speedskating star at 18
 
FILE - Netherlands' team compete during the Winter Olympics women's speedskating team pursuit at the Oval Lingotto in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2006. Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics appears destined to be held at the Turin oval after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue
 
FILE - The logo of 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics and Paralympics, right, are unveiled to the journalists at a press conference in Rome, March 30, 2021. Another expensive venue for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics has been approved, with a 50 million euro ($50 million) project slated to place a roof over the outdoor speedkating oval in Baselga di Pine. The Milan-Cortina organizing committee said Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 that it couldn’t comment on "a choice made by Baselga,” but noted that speedskating was slated for Baselga in the bid dossier and that the International Skating Union prefers an indoor oval.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)
2026 Olympic speedskating oval to get $50 million roof
 
FILE - Bobsleds are parked next to the track in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 17, 2021. Costly construction delays, a leadership vacancy linked to a volatile political climate and a lack of sponsors amid a spreading financial crisis has prompted International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to acknowledge the "challenges" facing organizers for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti, File)
IOC president Bach discusses ‘challenges’ for 2026 Games
Costly construction delays, a leadership vacancy linked to a volatile political climate and a lack of sponsors amid a spreading financial crisis has prompted International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to acknowledge the “challenges” facing organizers of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and
 
Jonny Nilsson, Olympic speedskating champ in ’64, dies at 79
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Jonny Nilsson, a Swedish speedskater who won the gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the Winter Olympics at Innsbruck in 1964, has died.
 
FILE - Erin Jackson holds up a U..S. flag with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the women's 500-meter speedskating race at the Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Fresh off the best Olympic showing by the U.S. speedskating team in a dozen years, Shimabukuro is staying on for another four years as coach of the American squad. Shimabukuro posted a picture on his Facebook page Tuesday showing him signing his new contract at the Utah Olympic Oval in suburban Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Shimabukuro inks another 4 years as US speedskating coach
Fresh off the best Olympic showing by the U.S. speedskating team in a dozen years, Ryan Shimabukuro is staying on for another four years as coach of the American squad.
 
Japan tops medal count at FISU Speed Skating Championship
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Japan’s Yuto Tanigaki won the men’s mass start title, while teammate Yuka Takahashi claimed the women’s crown Saturday on the final day of the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship.
 
Poland wins 2 gold medals at FISU Speed Skating Championship
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American William Gebauer set a track record in the men’s 500 meters and Team Poland set a mark in the men’s team pursuit at the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship on Friday.
 
2 more track records set at FISU speedskating championships
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany’s Lea-Sophie Scholz and Japan’s Kota Mitsui set track records in winning 1,500-meter events Thursday at the FISU World University speed skating championship.
 
Records set at FISU speedskating championship in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American Conor McDermott-Mostowsky and Japan’s Yuka Takahashi set track records in 1,000-meter events on Wednesday at the International University Sports Federation Championship as international speedskating races returned to Lake Placid’s renowned James C.
 
FILE- Nils van der Poel of Sweden reacts after breaking his own world record in the men's speedskating 10,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Back in Sweden with his two gold medals in speedskating, the speedskater told the Aftonbladet newspaper that although he had “a very nice experience behind the scenes,” hosting the Games in China was “terrible.” He drew parallels with the 1936 Summer Olympics in Nazi Germany and Russia hosting the Sochi Olympics before seizing control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China
A Swedish speedskater who won double Olympic gold earlier this month in Beijing, has given one of his medals to a Swedish publisher detained in China.
 
FILE- Gus Kenworthy, a freestyle skier who won a silver medal in Sochi, speaks in his home in Denver on Oct. 21, 2015. “We’re in China, so we play by China’s rules. And China makes their rules as they go, and they certainly have the power to kind of do whatever they want: Hold an athlete, stop an athlete from leaving, stop an athlete from competing,” Kenworthy said on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.
At the Winter Games, host China succeeded in squelching public discussion by athletes of its human rights record. Well, almost but not entirely.
 
Huang Yu-ting of Taiwan reacts after her heat in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit
Taiwan’s premier has called for a Taiwanese speed skater to be punished for wearing a suit from rival China’s team ahead of the Beijing Olympics.
 
Bart Swings of Belgium reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's speedskating mass start finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Beijing Games:

BOBSLED

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, right, of the United States, react after competing in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Olympics Live: US skaters lose appeal to get silver medals
Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.
 
Britain's Gus Kenworthy crashes during the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wind creates a full-blown mess on Olympics’ penultimate day
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic organizers closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40%.
 
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes during the men's speedskating mass start semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Pechstein, Kramer put Olympic speedskating careers on ice
BEIJING (AP) — Claudia Pechstein and Sven Kramer put their Olympic careers on ice in the final speedskating event in Beijing.
 
Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts during a podium ceremony after winning gold in the women's speedskating mass start final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Schouten wins 3rd gold on final day of Olympic speedskating
BEIJING (AP) — Irene Schouten grew up dreaming of an Olympic gold medal.

She’ll head home from the Beijing Games with three of ’em.
 
Iivo Niskanen, of Finland, celebrates after finishing the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
AP PHOTOS: No concealing highs and lows of Olympic pursuit
BEIJING (AP) — They come for glory. Sometimes, they get agony instead.

For athletes in the key moments of their Olympic quest, it’s more than most can muster to withhold a reaction when they find out whether all their work has paid off.
 
Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Gu’s global coming-out party ends with 3rd Olympic medal
Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying at three different venues.
 
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, of China, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Olympics Live: China pair breaks figure skating world record
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.
 
Kai Verbij of the Netherlands is comforted by coach Jac Orie after his heat in the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters.

The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics.
 
Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight Olympic title
BEIJING (AP) — Thomas Krol’s third attempt to make it to his first Olympics ended with a gold medal.
 
Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, Feb. 18
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, Feb. 18, at the Beijing Games:

BIATHLON

Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
FILE - Switzerland's Priska Nufer speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. After three consecutive Winter Games in Asia, plus the 2010 edition in Vancouver, the 2026 Olympics will mark a return to Europe and the Alps. The 2026 Games will be the most widespread Olympics ever, with venues spread out over 22,000 square kilometers (nearly 10,000 square miles) over a vast swath of northern Italy — from the regions of Lombardy and Veneto to the provinces of Trento and Bolzano. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)
Skiers worried about organization of Milan-Cortina Olympics
BEIJING (AP) — From the cosmopolitan fashion of Milan to the Alpine chic of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the next Winter Olympics are being promoted as a feast of culture, cuisine and — obviously — sports.
 
Erin Jackson of the United States holds up an American flag with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack
BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating.

In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home.
 
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating
Teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion from being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women’s figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics.
 
Su Yiming of China celebrates his gold medal in the men's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games:

Nana Takagi of Team Japan is comforted by teammates after falling during the speedskating women's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls
BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights.

Then, the unthinkable happened.
 
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Winter Olympic sports can put athletes on the (literal) edge
BEIJING (AP) — Skiers skidding into safety nets. Snowboarders eating it on the halfpipe. Speedskaters crashing into the barriers — and each other.
 
Erin Jackson of the United States skates on the ice hoisting an American flag with her coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.
US looks to build off Jackson’s historic speedskating gold
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. speedskating team had been waiting for someone, anyone, to win an Olympic medal.
 