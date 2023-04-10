Murdoch steps down
FILE - Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. The Washington Capitals returned to the ice for the start of training camp, with Evgeny Kuznetsov still in the fold. After a second offseason of trade rumors in three years, the inconsistent but talented Russian center is again being counted on to bounce back and live up to his lucrative contract.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Capitals after more trade rumors and feels ready to bounce back
Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Washington Capitals after another summer of trade rumors. He wouldn’t say if he directly asked for a trade after a second down season over the past three years.
 