Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson, right, beats West Virginia safety Marcis Floyd for a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
49-yard Hail Mary as time expires helps Houston beat W. Virginia 41-39, get 1st Big 12 win
Donovan Smith threw a 49-yard touchdown pass that was caught by Stephon Johnson as time expired to give Houston a thrilling 41-39 win over West Virginia.
 