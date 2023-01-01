Jimmy Buffett dies
Burning Man flooding
Escaped murderer spotted
Bill Richardson dies
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Tacario Davis
Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (3) looks to fend off Northern Arizona defensive back Shawn Dourseau (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona pulls away in second half to beat Northern Arizona 38-3
Jayden de Laura accounted for four touchdowns, Tacario Davis returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a score and Arizona opened the season a 38-3 win over Northern Arizona.
 