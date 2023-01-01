Israel-Hamas war
Duquesne cruises past Central Connecticut 44-20 behind 3 total touchdowns from Butts
Darius Perrantes threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Taj Butts carried it 12 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Duquesne cruised past Central Connecticut 44-20 on Saturday in its Northeast Conference home opener.
 