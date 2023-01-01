Earthquake strikes Morocco
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tayven Jackson leads Indiana to 41-7 rout of Indiana State in first career start
Tayven Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown run in his first career start, and Indiana racked up 558 yards of total offense Friday night in a 41-7 rout of visiting Indiana State.
 