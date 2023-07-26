Television
The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home. NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031.
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Their picket sign-waving show of solidary hit 12 days into the actors strike and a day after a Variety reporter questioned the lack of A-listers.
You don’t know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood’s “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working.
The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final.
Molly Gordon is having a good summer, professionally speaking. Her directorial debut “Theater Camp,” which she made with some of her best friends, is in theaters.
The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending.
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
Despite starring in the blockbuster franchises like “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Zoe Saldaña was too intimidated at first to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Special Ops: Lioness.”
Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for “Shark Week,” none other than Aquaman. Actor Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a life as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him a superhero ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark.
Here’s a look at how the system works and the experience of those who receive them — or don’t.
You watch movies. You watch TV. And now you’re wondering how the pitched battle — with Hollywood’s actors and writers on one side, and studios and streaming services on the other — will affect you.
The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that’s inextricable from major labor movements.
Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt.
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines.
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry.
A rocket being developed by the Japanese space agency has exploded during testing but there were no reports of injuries.
“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson and other top movie and TV actors have joined picket lines alongside screenwriters.
A sprawling, mighty galaxy was created in season one of “Foundation.” Now it’s time to rip it down. Season two of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series flashes forward some 140 years and it’s quickly clear that the clones who form the story’s authoritarian order are losing their grip.
Actors will join screenwriters in a combined strike that will have huge consequences for Hollywood. Leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors, voted Thursday to strike after contract talks collapsed with the studios and streaming services that hire them.
CBS Sports’ Golazo Network is adding a studio show devoted to coverage of women’s soccer. “Attacking Third” will debut on Monday at 4 p.m. ET.
This year’s Emmy for best drama nominees have been revealed. They are “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets,” “House of the Dragon” and “Andor.”
HBO dominates this year’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods.
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 16-22 include singer Don Henley, Broadway composer Alan Menken and actor Billie Lourd.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for season two of the Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Part one is now streaming. The second half of the season drops Aug. 3.
Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to head injuries. In the decades since he rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of.
Morgan Pressel considered extending her playing career so she would have the opportunity to play in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
When Justina Machado returns home to her native Chicago, she barely recognizes it. Machado grew up in Chicago’s inner city, in the neighborhoods Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square — all of which she says have been gentrified.
The history of television began long before millions of people gathered in front of their black-and-white sets and fiddled with the antenna and horizontal hold to watch Lucy and Howdy Doodie.
This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now,” a documentary on Wham!