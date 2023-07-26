U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Television
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood.
 
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
 
This image released by Max shows John Wilson in a scene from the series “How To With John Wilson.” (Max via AP)
Q&A: John Wilson exploits what other filmmakers try to hide in final season of ‘How To’
 
This image released by Max shows Issa Rae, left, Kumail Nanjiani, center, and Gina Prince-Bythewood in a scene from the series "Project Greenlight: A New Generation." (Max via AP)
Issa Rae offers aspiring female directors a chance to shine on rebooted ‘Project Greenlight’ series
 
FILE - Actress Marla Gibbs appears at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 20, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, a Black imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, for a memoir coming out in the fall of 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It's Never Too Late," in which she traces her rise from Chicago's South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir ‘It’s Never Too Late’
 
NASCAR plans to make The CW the exclusive home for Xfinity Series starting in 2025
The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home. NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031.
 
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Their picket sign-waving show of solidary hit 12 days into the actors strike and a day after a Variety reporter questioned the lack of A-listers.
 
FILE - Actor Jason Kravits carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount in Times Square in New York on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
They’re the names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘journeyman’ actors explain why they are striking
You don’t know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood’s “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working.
 
United States' Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
First U.S. Women’s World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo
The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final.
 
Co-director and actor Molly Gordon poses for a portrait to promote the film “Theater Camp” on Monday, July 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
With ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘The Bear,’ Molly Gordon is having a moment
Molly Gordon is having a good summer, professionally speaking. Her directorial debut “Theater Camp,” which she made with some of her best friends, is in theaters.
 
Marc Maron, right, Hannah Einbinder, from second left, and Debby Ryan walk on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Comedians energize the picket lines as Hollywood actors and writers strikes enter second week
The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending.
 
Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Lisa Ann Walter, members of the cast of "Abbott Elementary," participate in a rally in support of the actors and writers strikes at Love Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
 
FILE - Zoe Saldana appears at the premiere of the Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness" in London on July 11, 2023. Saldana stars in a new Taylor Sheridan series about an elite, undercover group of CIA agents. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Zoe Saldaña put self-doubt aside to star in new Taylor Sheridan series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’
Despite starring in the blockbuster franchises like “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Zoe Saldaña was too intimidated at first to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Special Ops: Lioness.”
 
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts Discovery’s ‘Shark Week,’ featuring feeding frenzies and junkie sharks
Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for “Shark Week,” none other than Aquaman. Actor Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a life as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him a superhero ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark.
 
Actor Bob Odenkirk, center, carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What residuals are — and why Hollywood actors and writers are striking over them
Here’s a look at how the system works and the experience of those who receive them — or don’t.
 
Picketers carry signs outside Disney studios on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
‘Am I crossing picket lines if I see a movie?’ and other Hollywood strike fan questions answered
You watch movies. You watch TV. And now you’re wondering how the pitched battle — with Hollywood’s actors and writers on one side, and studios and streaming services on the other — will affect you.
 
This combination of photos shows, from left, actor Alan Alda from the series "M*A*S*H*" picketing Twentieth-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles, Aug. 6, 1980, actor Patty Duke with striking writers on the picket line at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles on March 8, 1988, and actor John Stamos, a cast member on "the medical drama ER," supports members of the Writers Guild of America, as they strike outside the Warner Bros. Television Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2007. (AP Photo)
This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out
The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that’s inextricable from major labor movements.
 
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt.
 
An advertisement for streaming service Paramount+ appears above striking writers and actors at rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the FX series "Justified: City Primeval," left, and the Netflix documentary "The Deepest Breath." (FX/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified,’ ‘Minx’ and Pikmin
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
 
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood’s actors are joining screenwriters on strike. Here’s why and what happens next
Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry.
 
Smoke rises as an engine for an Epsilon S rocket exploded during a test at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's testing site in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Rocket being developed by Japan’s space agency explodes during testing but no injuries reported
A rocket being developed by the Japanese space agency has exploded during testing but there were no reports of injuries.
 
Writers and actors join forces as they walk the picket line during a strike, Friday, July 14, 2023, at NBC Universal Studios in New York. The picketing comes a day after the main actors’ union voted to join screenwriters in a double-barreled strike for the first time in more than six decades. The dispute immediately shut down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Movie and TV stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson and other top movie and TV actors have joined picket lines alongside screenwriters.
 
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lee Pace, left, and Terrence Mann in a scene from "Foundation." (Apple TV+ via AP)
Second season of Apple TV+'s ‘Foundation’ digs ‘even deeper’ into a galaxy-striding series
A sprawling, mighty galaxy was created in season one of “Foundation.” Now it’s time to rip it down. Season two of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series flashes forward some 140 years and it’s quickly clear that the clones who form the story’s authoritarian order are losing their grip.
 
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Actors will join screenwriters in a combined strike that will have huge consequences for Hollywood. Leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors, voted Thursday to strike after contract talks collapsed with the studios and streaming services that hire them.
 
Japan defender Saki Kumagai participates a training session of Japan Women's National Team at JFA YUME Field in Chiba, near Tokyo Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
CBS Sports’ Golazo Network adding studio show devoted to women’s soccer
CBS Sports’ Golazo Network is adding a studio show devoted to coverage of women’s soccer. “Attacking Third” will debut on Monday at 4 p.m. ET.
 
FILE - Rachel Brosnahan attends the premiere of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season five on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. Brosnahan turns 33 on July 12. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
List of top Emmy nominations
This year’s Emmy for best drama nominees have been revealed. They are “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets,” “House of the Dragon” and “Andor.”
 
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
HBO dominates this year’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods.
 
This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from July 16 to July 22 shows Ruben Blades, from left, Billie Lourd, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Gisele Bundchen, Yusuf Islam and Selena Gomez. (AP Photo)
Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 16-22
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 16-22 include singer Don Henley, Broadway composer Alan Menken and actor Billie Lourd.
 
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo poses for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote his Netflix series "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo settles into Mickey Haller character with return of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for season two of the Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Part one is now streaming. The second half of the season drops Aug. 3.
 
Johnny Knoxville poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 15, 2023, to promote his series "The Prank Panel,” premiering Sunday on ABC. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Johnny Knoxville on the art of pranking and adjusting to life after stunts
Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to head injuries. In the decades since he rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of.
 
FILE - Morgan Pressel reads a green on The Hay short course during the celebrity challenge event of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022. Pressel considered extending her playing career so that she would have the opportunity to play in this week's U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach. Pressel is going into her third Women's Open as NBC's analyst. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Morgan Pressel makes transition from 18th green to 18th tower for NBC
Morgan Pressel considered extending her playing career so she would have the opportunity to play in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
 
Justina Machado poses for a portrait at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills to promote her series “The Horror of Dolores Roach" on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Gentrification leads to madness, cannibalism and laughs in ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’
When Justina Machado returns home to her native Chicago, she barely recognizes it. Machado grew up in Chicago’s inner city, in the neighborhoods Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square — all of which she says have been gentrified.
 
A collection of televisions appear at the Early Television Museum in Hilliard, Ohio on June 4, 2023. The museum features a large collection of televisions from the 1920s and 1930s. It also has scores of the much-improved, post-World War II, black-and-white sets that changed the entertainment landscape. (Steve Wartenberg via AP)
This Ohio museum shows that TV is older than you might think
The history of television began long before millions of people gathered in front of their black-and-white sets and fiddled with the antenna and horizontal hold to watch Lucy and Howdy Doodie.
 
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Taylor Swift, ‘Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Biosphere’ and ‘Wham!’
This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now,” a documentary on Wham!
 