Tennis
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue has reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament to continue a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world.
 
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
 
Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
 
Russia's Andrei Rublev reacts during his round of sixteen match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier during the Hamburg Open tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)
A tough win for Casper Ruud and an upset loss for Andrey Rublev at the Hamburg European Open
 
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles during their round of sixteen match at the Hamburg Open tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)
Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg European Open
 
Philippoussis fined $10,000 for breaching betting sponsorship rules and given 4-month suspended ban
Tennis coach and former top-10 player Mark Philippoussis has been fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching betting sponsorship rules.
 
FILE - Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
Some governing bodies are allowing Russian athletes back into Olympic qualifying competitions. But the International Olympic Committee says it hasn’t decided if they can compete at the Paris Games.
 
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
 
No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino wins at Newport, ending great week for American Alex Michelsen
Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open final on Sunday.
 
China’s Zheng Qinwen beats Jasmine Paolini to win Palermo Open for 1st career title
Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen beat local favorite Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to win the Palermo Open and claim the first title of her career.
 
The winner Pedro Cachin of Argentina kisses his dog Tango after the victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain during their final match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Pedro Cachin beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in the Swiss Open final Sunday to win his first tour-level title.
 
FILE - Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns the ball to Danielle Collins of the U.S., during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former world No.2, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland for a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, Poland's Ministry of the Interior says Sunday, July 23, 2023. Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a ban list and has not been allowed in for reasons of state and public security. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Russia’s Zvonareva banned from entering Poland for WTA 250 tournament
Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country’s Ministry of the Interior says.
 
China's Zheng Qinwen returns to Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Rising Chinese player Zheng to face Paolini in Palermo Open final aiming for 1st career title
Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final aiming for the first title of her career.
 
Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney enshrined in International Tennis Hall
Esther Vergeer put up eye-popping numbers during her career in wheelchair tennis, piling them up as the sport grew and became a Grand Slam event.
 
Teenager Alex Michelsen beats 4-time champ Isner in Newport semis, will face Mannarino in final
Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.
 
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Wimbledon champion Alcaraz wins again at Hopman Cup
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 in the Hopman Cup in Nice.
 
Today in Sports - Tiger Woods, age 24, becomes the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam
Today in Sports, July 23 - Tiger Woods, age 24, becomes the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam
 
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup in Nice.
 
Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals in Palermo
Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina has eased into the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open with a comfortable victory over Russian compatriot Tatiana Prozorova.
 
Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call
Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix.
 
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the extraordinary hybrid 140th IOC Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions.
 
Sweden's Leo Borg celebrates winning his first round match against Sweden's Elias Ymer at the Swedish Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)
Björn Borg’s son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour
There is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners. Leo Borg has won an ATP tour main-draw match for the first time.
 
Sweden's Mikael Ymer returns to Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests
Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been banned for 18 months for missing three out-of-competition doping tests in a 12-month period.
 
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon trophy keeps him at No. 1. Marketa Vondrousova’s lifts her to No. 10
Carlos Alcaraz remains at No. 1 in the ATP rankings by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
 
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon title shows he is exactly who everyone thought he was
Carlos Alcaraz is the first man since 2002 other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon.
 
Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, left, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei celebrate with their trophies after beating Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens to win the final of the women's doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova win second women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon
Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova won their second Wimbledon doubles title as a pairing by beating Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 7-5, 6-4 on Centre Court.
 