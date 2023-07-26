Tennis
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue has reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament to continue a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world.
Tennis coach and former top-10 player Mark Philippoussis has been fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching betting sponsorship rules.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 27
AUTO RACING
Kei Nishikori won in his first ATP Tour event in two years, beating Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the Atlanta Open. The 2014 U.S.
Third-seeded American Bernarda Pera has moved into the second round of the Hamburg European Open after beating Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
Tuesday, July 25
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR Pittsburgh at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
Some governing bodies are allowing Russian athletes back into Olympic qualifying competitions. But the International Olympic Committee says it hasn’t decided if they can compete at the Paris Games.
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open final on Sunday.
Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen beat local favorite Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to win the Palermo Open and claim the first title of her career.
Monday, July 24
CRICKET
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — MLC: San Francisco vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
Pedro Cachin beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in the Swiss Open final Sunday to win his first tour-level title.
Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country’s Ministry of the Interior says.
Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final aiming for the first title of her career.
Esther Vergeer put up eye-popping numbers during her career in wheelchair tennis, piling them up as the sport grew and became a Grand Slam event.
Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 in the Hopman Cup in Nice.
Today in Sports, July 23 - Tiger Woods, age 24, becomes the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup in Nice.
Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina has eased into the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open with a comfortable victory over Russian compatriot Tatiana Prozorova.
Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix.
IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions.
There is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners. Leo Borg has won an ATP tour main-draw match for the first time.
Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been banned for 18 months for missing three out-of-competition doping tests in a 12-month period.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 19
3ICE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 4: Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs.
Carlos Alcaraz remains at No. 1 in the ATP rankings by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
Carlos Alcaraz is the first man since 2002 other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon.
Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova won their second Wimbledon doubles title as a pairing by beating Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 7-5, 6-4 on Centre Court.