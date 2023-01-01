Metallica postpones concert
Alabama riverfront brawl pleas
Burning Man flooding
Corgi parade
Russia-Ukraine war
Terence Steele
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele looks on during a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Seattle. Steele agreed Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, on an $86.8 million, five-year extension, a huge payday for an undrafted player coming off an ACL injury. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Cowboys, offensive tackle Terence Steele agree on $86.8 million extension
The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele have agreed on an $86.8 million, five-year extension.
 