Viktor Holland, left, of Norway, shakes hands with his caddie on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Hovland leads RBC Heritage; Masters champ Rahm struggles
Viktor Hovland shot a 7-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm was eight shots back after a frustrating 1-over 72 and acknowledged the fatigue from his win at Augusta National affected him.
 
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
McIlroy WD from Hilton Head could mean $3M bonus deduction
 
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jon Rahm a Masters champion everyone saw coming
 
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates holding the Masters trophy winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Memorable Masters ends with Rahm slipping into green jacket
 
Phil Mickelson reacts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Column: Mickelson begins road to redemption at the Masters
 
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Brooks Koepka collapses as Jon Rahm rolls to Masters win
Brooks Koepka struggled on a long day at the Masters, beginning with the conclusion of a third-round postponed by weather and ending with a final-round collapse.
 
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round.
 
Masters at a glance
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the Masters on Sunday (all times EDT):

WINNING: Jon Rahm posted a four-shot victory over LIV Golf players Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for his second major championship.
 
Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Spieth’s impressive 21 birdies at Masters not enough to win
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth made 21 birdies at this year’s Masters, including nine on Sunday while trying to keep pace with partner Phil Mickelson.
 
Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Masters Live Updates | Rahm wins first Masters championship
Jon Rahm shot 69 to capture his first Masters championship by four strokes over LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, becoming the fourth player from Spain to win a green jacket.
 
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.
 
A course worker put out a play suspended sign on the scoreboard on the eighth hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Rain halts Masters play yet again, making Sunday a long day
Heavy rain that left pools of standing water across Augusta National brought play to a halt at the Masters on Saturday.
 
Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Woods makes cut, last among those still playing at Masters
Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters and then it all went downhill from there. Slogging through a rain-drenched, 49-degree day at Augusta National proved too much for the aching five-time champion to overcome.
 
Patrons leave the course after play was suspended for the day in the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Masters Live Updates | Play to resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday
Augusta National has set the schedule to complete the weather-delayed Masters. The third round is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
 
Patrons leave the course after play was suspended in the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Koepka leading Rahm by 4 on a short Saturday at the Masters
Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless.
 
Fred Couples walks on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
One for the aged: Couples oldest to make cut at the Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples had played mediocre golf by his standards the past four years, and while the 1992 champion had come close to making the cut at the Masters on one occasion, he hadn’t played the weekend since 2018.
 
Tiger Woods waves after his weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Column: How much longer will Tiger making cut be worth it?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For Tiger Woods, it’s come to this.

He’s no longer a factor at the top of the leaderboard.
 
Tiger Woods walks on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Woods extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight
Tiger Woods extended his streak of consecutive made cuts at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday when the second round resumed amid cold wind and rain.
 
Patrons move away from two trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
AP PHOTOS: Masters crews make quick work of fallen pines
Augusta National crews made quick work disposing of the three towering pine trees that fell near the 17th tee late Friday during the second round of Masters, forcing the postponement of play.
 
Masters at a glance
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the Masters on Friday (all times EDT):

LEADING: Brooks Koepka was bogey-free for a 5-under 67 and led by four among players who finished the second round.
 
A security guard moves patrons away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Brooks Koepka a major presence again, leads the Masters
Brooks Koepka is a force in the majors again. He played bogey-free in the Masters for a 67 and leads by four shots over players who finished before storms arrived.
 
Phil Mickelson hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Mickelson makes Masters move before weather halts play
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson apparently remembers his way around Augusta National just fine.

Now, the question is whether he remembers how to win.
 
Sam Bennett walks off the 18th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
U.S. Amateur champ Sam Bennett in contention at Masters
U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is in contention at the Masters. The two-time All-American from Texas A&M followed his opening 68 with another round of 68 on Friday.
 
A security guard moves patrons away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Masters Live Updates | Play suspended at Masters for the day
The second round of the Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee.
 
Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland
Brooks Koepka is in a three-way share of the lead at the Masters with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Koepka is trying to regain his reputation as a major player.
 
FILE - Masters' caddies examine the green on the 13th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. The Masters has no shortage of storylines at Augusta National. Tiger Woods returns after nearly two months. This will be only his third appearance against elite competition since last year's Masters. Rory McIlroy is in good form as he goes for the final leg of the career Grand Slam. And they share the stage with 18 players who most fans haven't see in more than nine months. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Masters 13th hole goes from relative gimme to hardest par 5
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 13th hole at Masters went from the easiest of the four par 5s a year ago to the most difficult in Thursday’s first round following modifications at Augusta National.
 
Phil Mickelson tips his cap on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New world order: LIV looks to make its mark at Masters
Phil Mickelson is still a popular figure at Augusta National, even if the crowds that followed him during the first round of the Masters were smaller than previous years.
 
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Modern Masters? On-course interviews a change at Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National has taken another surprising step toward modernization: The Masters allowed for a walk-and-talk during the opening round when Rory McIlroy answered questions for the ESPN telecast while playing the ninth fairway.
 
Brooks Koepka waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Masters live updates | Rahm in 3-way tie for lead at Masters
Jon Rahm overcame a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole to finish at 7-under 65 and tied for the first round lead with Viktor Hovland and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka at the Masters.
 
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tiger Woods’ painful Masters walk results in opening 74
Tiger Woods had three birdies and five bogeys during an opening round of 74 at the Masters on Thursday, leaving him in contention to play the weekend but hardly to win the tournament.
 
FILE - 1997 Masters champion Tiger Woods, right, helps 1998 Masters champion Mark O'Meara put on his Green Jacket after he won the tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 12, 1998. O'Meara won his first major 25 years ago this week. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
MASTERS ’23: A look back at key anniversaries at the Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the Masters:

The first 11 winners of the Masters were all tour professionals.
 
Sandy Lyle, of Scotland, hits the ball on the 12th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mize and Lyle to play final Masters; Hoge wins Par 3 Contest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle delivered two of the most memorable shots in Masters history in consecutive years.
 
Tom Kim, of South Korea, works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Failed ‘pond skip’ can’t dampen Tom Kim’s Masters enthusiasm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Regardless of how Tom Kim’s first Masters turns out, he’ll leave Augusta National with some great memories.
 
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks on the 15th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Rory McIlroy returns to Masters in search of green jacket
Rory McIlory is back at Augusta National, where one of the coolest moments of his career happened last year on the 18th hole on Sunday, when he and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back hole-outs to finish the Masters.
 
Harrison Crowe, of Australia, hits off the 15th tee during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Aussie amateur Crowe taking flight at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Harrison Crowe was having a couple of pints last summer at The Dunvegan, a pub just around the corner from the Old Course at St.
 