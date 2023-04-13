The Masters
Viktor Hovland shot a 7-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm was eight shots back after a frustrating 1-over 72 and acknowledged the fatigue from his win at Augusta National affected him.
Brooks Koepka struggled on a long day at the Masters, beginning with the conclusion of a third-round postponed by weather and ending with a final-round collapse.
Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the Masters on Sunday (all times EDT):
WINNING: Jon Rahm posted a four-shot victory over LIV Golf players Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for his second major championship.
WINNING: Jon Rahm posted a four-shot victory over LIV Golf players Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for his second major championship.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth made 21 birdies at this year’s Masters, including nine on Sunday while trying to keep pace with partner Phil Mickelson.
Jon Rahm shot 69 to capture his first Masters championship by four strokes over LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, becoming the fourth player from Spain to win a green jacket.
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.
Heavy rain that left pools of standing water across Augusta National brought play to a halt at the Masters on Saturday.
Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters and then it all went downhill from there. Slogging through a rain-drenched, 49-degree day at Augusta National proved too much for the aching five-time champion to overcome.
Augusta National has set the schedule to complete the weather-delayed Masters. The third round is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples had played mediocre golf by his standards the past four years, and while the 1992 champion had come close to making the cut at the Masters on one occasion, he hadn’t played the weekend since 2018.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For Tiger Woods, it’s come to this.
He’s no longer a factor at the top of the leaderboard.
He’s no longer a factor at the top of the leaderboard.
Tiger Woods extended his streak of consecutive made cuts at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday when the second round resumed amid cold wind and rain.
Augusta National crews made quick work disposing of the three towering pine trees that fell near the 17th tee late Friday during the second round of Masters, forcing the postponement of play.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the Masters on Friday (all times EDT):
LEADING: Brooks Koepka was bogey-free for a 5-under 67 and led by four among players who finished the second round.
LEADING: Brooks Koepka was bogey-free for a 5-under 67 and led by four among players who finished the second round.
Brooks Koepka is a force in the majors again. He played bogey-free in the Masters for a 67 and leads by four shots over players who finished before storms arrived.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson apparently remembers his way around Augusta National just fine.
Now, the question is whether he remembers how to win.
Now, the question is whether he remembers how to win.
U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is in contention at the Masters. The two-time All-American from Texas A&M followed his opening 68 with another round of 68 on Friday.
The second round of the Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee.
Brooks Koepka is in a three-way share of the lead at the Masters with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Koepka is trying to regain his reputation as a major player.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 13th hole at Masters went from the easiest of the four par 5s a year ago to the most difficult in Thursday’s first round following modifications at Augusta National.
Phil Mickelson is still a popular figure at Augusta National, even if the crowds that followed him during the first round of the Masters were smaller than previous years.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National has taken another surprising step toward modernization: The Masters allowed for a walk-and-talk during the opening round when Rory McIlroy answered questions for the ESPN telecast while playing the ninth fairway.
Jon Rahm overcame a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole to finish at 7-under 65 and tied for the first round lead with Viktor Hovland and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka at the Masters.
Tiger Woods had three birdies and five bogeys during an opening round of 74 at the Masters on Thursday, leaving him in contention to play the weekend but hardly to win the tournament.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the Masters:
The first 11 winners of the Masters were all tour professionals.
The first 11 winners of the Masters were all tour professionals.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle delivered two of the most memorable shots in Masters history in consecutive years.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Regardless of how Tom Kim’s first Masters turns out, he’ll leave Augusta National with some great memories.
Rory McIlory is back at Augusta National, where one of the coolest moments of his career happened last year on the 18th hole on Sunday, when he and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back hole-outs to finish the Masters.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Harrison Crowe was having a couple of pints last summer at The Dunvegan, a pub just around the corner from the Old Course at St.