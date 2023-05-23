Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
The Stream
This combination of images shows promotional art for the second season of "Invasion," premiering Aug. 23 on Apple TV+, left, “Star Wars: Ahsoka," a new series premiering Aug. 23 on Disney+ and "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” a film streaming Aug. 25 on Netflix. (Apple TV+/Disney+/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Adam Sandler, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ Tim McGraw and ‘Honor Among Thieves’
This week’s new entertainment releases include the “Mandalorian” spin-off “Star Wars: Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson, the well-received, fantasy movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” lands on Prime Video and Tim McGraw roars back with the album “Standing Room Only.”
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback" available Aug. 15 on Paramount+, "The Monkey King" available Aug. 18 on Netflix, "No Hard Feelings" available Aug. 15 on Video on Demand, and "Cocaine Bear" available Aug. 15 on Prime Video. (Paramount+/Netflix/Sony Pictures/Universal Pictures/Prime Video)
What to stream this weekend: ‘Monkey King,’ Stand Up to Cancer, ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Madden NFL 24
 
This image released by Netflix shows Rapsody in the series "Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop." Hip-hop's 50th anniversary will be celebrated by Netflix with the four-part docuseries. It starts Aug. 9. (Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Gal Gadot, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Quavo, ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘Mixtape’
 
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Post Malone, ‘Beanie Bubble,’ ‘This Fool,’ Rolling Stones and ‘Heels’
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the FX series "Justified: City Primeval," left, and the Netflix documentary "The Deepest Breath." (FX/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified,’ ‘Minx’ and Pikmin
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: ‘Asteroid City,’ Lukas Nelson, ‘Quarterback’ and ‘Secrets of Playboy’
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lukas Nelson and Kool & The Gang, the return of the silly, witty, Emmy-nominated comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and Wes Anderson’s stylish and star-studded “Asteroid City” comes to premium video on demand.
 
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Taylor Swift, ‘Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Biosphere’ and ‘Wham!’
This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now,” a documentary on Wham!
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for "And Just Like That," premiering its second season on June 22, from left, “Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris,” a series premiering June 22 on E!, "The Bear," a series premiering June 22 on FX and "Perfect Find," a film premiering June 23 on Netflix. (Max/E!/FX/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: ‘And Just Like That,’ Kelly Clarkson, ‘Perfect Find’ and Final Fantasy
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelly Clarkson and Portugal. The Man, the return of the TV shows “And Just Like That” and “The Bear,” and Robert Downey Jr. combining classic cars and fighting climate change in his new Max docuseries “Downey’s Dream Cars.”
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premiering on June 15 on Paramount+, left, "Extraction 2," a film premiering June 18 on Netflix and season two of "Hoffman Family Gold," premiering June 16 on Discovery Channel. (Paramount+/Netflix/Discovery via AP)
What to stream this week: ‘Extraction 2,’ Stan Lee doc, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Wonder Years’
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from John Mellencamp and Killer Mike, season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” arrives on Paramount+ and there’s a documentary that explores Marvel comic creator Stan Lee’s life and cultural impact.
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Cruel Summer," a series premiering June 5, from left, "Avatar: The Way of Water," premiering June 7 on Disney+ and HBO Max, the final season of "Never Have I Ever," premiering June 8 on Netflix and "Flamin' Hot," a film premiering Friday, June 9 on Hulu. (Hulu/20th Century Studios/Netflix/Hulu via AP)
What to stream this week: Janelle Monáe, a Cheetos origin story, Diablo IV and ‘Avatar’
Albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, as well as a TV movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
 
Abel Tesfaye, left, and Lily-Rose Depp pose for photographers at the photo call for the television series 'The Idol' at the 76th international television series festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
What to stream this weekend: Foo Fighters, ‘The Idol,’ LeBron James and ‘American Gladiators’ doc
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Foo Fighters and some lost songs by the late Kenny Rogers, a new gritty HBO series from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson called “The Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.
 
This combination of photos show promotional art for the new action-comedy series “American Born Chinese," premiering Wednesday on Disney+, left, and "John Wick: Chapter 4, available on video on demand. (Disney+/Lionsgate via AP)
What to watch this weekend: ‘Succession’ finale, John Wick, Matchbox Twenty, ‘American Born Chinese’
Sure, lots of folks are eagerly anticipating this Sunday’s “Succession” finale. But what if you haven’t followed the Roy family drama?
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me," a documentary premiering May 16 on Netflix, left, “XO, Kitty," a series premiering May 18 on Netflix, center, and "White Men Can't Jump," premiering May 19 on Hulu. (Netflix/Netflix/Hulu via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Jack Harlow’s acting debut, Kesha, Scott brothers on HGTV
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kesha and Dave Matthews Band, while rapper Jack Harlow stars in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and wilderness expert Bear Grylls tests contestants on their survival skills, physicality and gross-out tolerance with “I Survived Bear Grylls
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Muppets Mayhem," premiering May 10 on Disney+, left, "Class of 09" premiering May 10 on Hulu and "City on Fire," a series premiering May 12 on Apple TV+ . (Apple TV+/Disney+ via AP) (Disney+/Hulu/Apple TV+ via AP)
Don’t miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature
New music from the Jonas Brothers, a double feature of Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez films and the latest installment in the highly popular Zelda games are among the entertainment titles coming to a device near you this weeke Associated Press’ entertainment journalists break down what’s arriving on TV,
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for the film "Rare Objects," opening in theaters and video on demand on April 14, "Linoleum," a film available on demand on Tuesday, April 11, "Rennervations," a series premiering April 12 on Disney+, and "Cocaine Bear," a film streaming April 14 on Peacock. (IFC Films/Shout Factory/Disney+/Universal via AP)
New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and ‘Cocaine Bear’
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Metallica and Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Renner’s four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ only a few months after the actor was badly injured in a snowplow accident and “Cocaine Bear” lumbers onto Peacock.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Night Agent," a series premiering March 23 on Netflix, from left, "Up Here," a series premiering March 24 on Hulu, "My Kind of Country," a music competition series premiering March 24 on Apple TV+ and "Rabbit Hole," a series premiering March 26 on Paramount+. (Netflix/Hulu/Apple TV+/Paramount+ via AP)
What to stream this weekend: ‘Night Agent,’ Lana Del Rey
This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Amazon Prime Video and a TV show about an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard “The Night Agent” streams on Netflix.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "School Spirits," a series premiering March 9 on Paramount+, left, “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” a film premiering March 10 and The 95th Academy Awards airing Sunday, March 12. (Paramount+/Netflix/ABC via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
 
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Raymond & Ray," a film premiering Oct. 21 on Apple TV, "Descendant," a documentary premiering Oct. 21 on Netflix, and "Doc Martin," premiering its 10th and final season Oct. 17 on Acorn TV. (Apple/Netflix/Acorn via AP)
New this week: Taylor Swift, ‘Descendant’ and ‘Ghostwriter’
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV.
 
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The House of Gucci" available on VOD Feb. 1, left, "Pam & Tommy" a series premiering Feb. 2 on Hulu center, and "Torn," a documentary premiering on Disney+ on Feb. 4, (MGM/Hulu/Disney+ via AP)
New this week: ‘Pam & Tommy,’ Olympics and the doc ‘Torn’
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from pop singer-songwriter Mitski, the opening ceremonies of the winter Olympics from Beijing and the documentary “Torn” about the aftermath of a climbing tragedy.
 
This cover image released by Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano shows “Mis Manos,” a sophomore album by Colombian singer Camilo. (Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano via AP)
New this week: ‘Coming 2 America,’ Camilo and a dragon movie
MOVIES
 