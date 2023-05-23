The Stream
What to stream this weekend: Adam Sandler, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ Tim McGraw and ‘Honor Among Thieves’
This week’s new entertainment releases include the “Mandalorian” spin-off “Star Wars: Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson, the well-received, fantasy movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” lands on Prime Video and Tim McGraw roars back with the album “Standing Room Only.”
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lukas Nelson and Kool & The Gang, the return of the silly, witty, Emmy-nominated comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and Wes Anderson’s stylish and star-studded “Asteroid City” comes to premium video on demand.
This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now,” a documentary on Wham!
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelly Clarkson and Portugal. The Man, the return of the TV shows “And Just Like That” and “The Bear,” and Robert Downey Jr. combining classic cars and fighting climate change in his new Max docuseries “Downey’s Dream Cars.”
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from John Mellencamp and Killer Mike, season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” arrives on Paramount+ and there’s a documentary that explores Marvel comic creator Stan Lee’s life and cultural impact.
Albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, as well as a TV movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Foo Fighters and some lost songs by the late Kenny Rogers, a new gritty HBO series from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson called “The Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.
What to watch this weekend: ‘Succession’ finale, John Wick, Matchbox Twenty, ‘American Born Chinese’
Sure, lots of folks are eagerly anticipating this Sunday’s “Succession” finale. But what if you haven’t followed the Roy family drama?
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kesha and Dave Matthews Band, while rapper Jack Harlow stars in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and wilderness expert Bear Grylls tests contestants on their survival skills, physicality and gross-out tolerance with “I Survived Bear Grylls
New music from the Jonas Brothers, a double feature of Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez films and the latest installment in the highly popular Zelda games are among the entertainment titles coming to a device near you this weeke Associated Press’ entertainment journalists break down what’s arriving on TV,
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Metallica and Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Renner’s four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ only a few months after the actor was badly injured in a snowplow accident and “Cocaine Bear” lumbers onto Peacock.
This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Amazon Prime Video and a TV show about an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard “The Night Agent” streams on Netflix.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV.
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from pop singer-songwriter Mitski, the opening ceremonies of the winter Olympics from Beijing and the documentary “Torn” about the aftermath of a climbing tragedy.