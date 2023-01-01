Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
Theo Day
Northern Iowa holds off Youngstown State late, 44-41 in Missouri Valley opener
Theo Day accounted for five touchdowns and Northern Iowa allowed a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes but held off Youngstown State 44-41 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools.
 