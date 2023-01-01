Donald Trump
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, left, chases Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jaguars WR Zay Jones is a long shot to face the Falcons in London. LB Devin Lloyd is out
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is a long shot to play against Atlanta at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.
 