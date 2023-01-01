Ken Paxton impeachment
Storm Lee
Jann Wenner comments
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month
Todd Lee
Behind Shegog, Division II-member Delta State dominates Mississippi Valley State in 35-7 win
Patrick Shegog threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 90 yards and a score and Division-II member Delta State beat Mississippi Valley State 35-7.
 