FILE - Ed Simons, left, and Tom Rowlands of the Chemical Brothers perform onstage at Field Day, Aug. 20, 2022, at Victoria Park in London. Beloved British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers released their tenth album on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, arriving over three decades into their career. But does it get any easier with time? Not according to Simons, one half of the outfit. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP, File)
For rave-ready electronic duo the Chemical Brothers, a 10th studio album is a feat and a challenge
Beloved British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers released their tenth album on Friday, arriving over three decades into their career.
 