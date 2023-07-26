U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Travel
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
American Airlines and the union for its pilots have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote.
 
In this image provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, firefighters extinguish a Mi-8 helicopter after the crash near Tyungur village, Altai Republic in southern Siberia, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A helicopter crashed in Russia's Siberia on Thursday, killing six of those on board and injuring seven, Russian emergency officials reported. (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 4 people on board and injuring 10
 
A man wearing chest waders walks past cars abandoned in floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 missing after record-breaking downpours along Canada’s Atlantic coast cause flooding
 
A man wets his feet in the cool water of Lake Tahoe at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline Village, Nev., Monday, July 17, 2023. Tourism officials at Lake Tahoe were surprised, and a bit standoffish, when a respected international travel guide included the iconic alpine lake straddling the California line on a list of places to stay away from this year because of the harmful ecological effects of “over-tourism.” (AP Photo/Andy Barron)
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
 
Worshippers attend a Mass in the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 9, 2023. With tourism reaching or surpassing pre-pandemic levels across Southern Europe this summer, iconic sacred sites struggle to find ways to accommodate both the faithful who come to pray and millions of increasingly secular visitors attracted by art and architecture. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Flooded with sightseers, Europe’s iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
 
US-bound jetliner battered by hailstorm over Milan and diverts to Rome. Delta says all are safe.
Delta Air Lines says a jetliner bound for New York was damaged by a storm shortly after taking off from Milan but diverted safely to Rome.
 
FILE - Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Beach, Ore. Cannon Beach, a popular tourist destination, reopened Monday, July 17, 2023, after closing due to a cougar sighting near the iconic Haystack Rock. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday the cougar had moved on, as confirmed by wildlife and law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Oregon’s Cannon Beach reopens after cougar sighting on iconic coastal rock led to closure
Oregon’s popular Cannon Beach has reopened after closing because of a cougar sighting on Haystack Rock. The U.S.
 
FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate after landing, Oct. 26, 2016, as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. JetBlue on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, said it won't appeal a judge's ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal in an effort to salvage its purchase of Spirit Airlines. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
American Airlines and JetBlue will end their partnership next week after losing antitrust case
American Airlines and JetBlue say they will end their partnership in New York and Boston next week. The decision announced Friday comes after a federal judge ruled that the alliance antitrust law.
 
FILE - Passengers walk into the Departures entrance at the North Terminal of Gatwick Airport near Crawley, just south of London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays, after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said Friday, July 14, 2023, that members, including baggage handlers and check-in staff, who are employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for a subsequent four-day stretch from Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Hundreds of thousands face disruption at London’s Gatwick Airport this summer after strike vote
Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay.
 
Police officers and security personnel stand on the airfield and try to detach activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves to the asphalt in the airport area, in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday July 13, 2023. (David Young/dpa via AP)
Climate activists block runways at 2 German airports, disrupting flights for hours
Climate activists were blocking flights at two German airports for several hours Thursday in protest against the most polluting form of transportation.
 
People cool off on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. More than 10 of Spain's regions are on red alert for the second day of the latest heat wave, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe
Spain is sweltering under an unrelenting heat wave as temperatures start to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.
 
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday July 10, 2023. Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
Iceland warns tourists to stay away from volcano erupting with lava and noxious gases
Authorities in Iceland have warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest.
 
Safety investigators will look into how an engine caught fire on a Boeing 737 Max
Federal safety investigators are looking into why an engine on a Boeing 737 Max caught fire after landing in New Jersey.
 
FILE - KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 18, 2018. Appeals judges in Amsterdam on Friday, July 7, 2023, ruled that the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000. The ruling at Amsterdam Court of Appeal overturned a lower court's decision in April that the government did not follow the correct procedure when it called on Schiphol last year to reduce flight numbers. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Amsterdam court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport
Appeals court judges in Amsterdam say the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000.
 
Grand Canyon gets $27.5 million federal grant for greener shuttle buses
Grand Canyon National Park is getting $27.5 million in federal highway money to upgrade its aging fleet of shuttle buses.
 
Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP)
A fiery plane crash in a South Carolina resort town killed all 5 people on board
Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.
 
CORRECTS POSITION OF COOPER TO RIGHT - This image released by Nat Geo shows Bradley Cooper, right, and Bear Grylls on a paraledge hung off the edge of Pathfinder Canyon in Wyoming, in a scene from “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," premiering on July 9. (Jeff Ellingson/Nat Geo via AP)
Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
 
Icelandic horses stand on a meadow of a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, after a rain storm passed by on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Storm Poly lashes the Netherlands and parts of Germany, causing 2 deaths and canceled flights
A powerful summer storm lashing the Netherlands and parts of Germany has killed at least two people and forced one of Europe’s busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.
 
Young man died after fall at a Rocky Mountain waterfall
The National Park Service said a 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday.
 
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Sloan, back right, put finishing touches on a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
A sweet slice of history: Florida Keys celebrate 200th birthday with giant Key lime pie
Partying never gets old in the Florida Keys — especially for a milestone birthday like No. 200. The Florida Keys celebrated its bicentennial Monday along the Gulf of Mexico with a Key lime pie more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter — which organizers intend to certify as a world record.
 
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia
At least seven people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney were injured when the plane hit severe turbulence last week.
 
A police officer in a dune vehicle patrols the beach in Seaside Heights, N.J., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Jersey Shore towns say state’s marijuana law handcuffs police and emboldens rowdy teens
Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it.
 
The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital
The familiar yellow-bordered cover of National Geographic magazine will soon be disappearing from newsstands.
 
Southwest Airlines pilots ask to be freed from mediation. It’s another step towards a strike
Southwest Airlines pilots are moving one step closer to a possible strike. On Thursday, the pilots’ union asked to be freed from mediation with the airline.
 
A traveler checks the departures flight board at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Was your flight canceled due to bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays this weekend, the peak of summer travel, as thunderstorms threaten the East Coast, West Coast and points in between.
 
Dozens of tourists are safely evacuated after their boat catches fire off Greek island of Rhodes
Greek authorities say dozens of tourists were safely evacuated from a boat that caught fire off the resort island of Rhodes.
 
FILE - A person stands on the empty station platform at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A German rail workers’ union says it’s prepared to take a long-running pay dispute with the main national railway operator to arbitration, which should head off strikes during the summer vacation period. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
German rail union says it’s ready to take long-running pay dispute to arbitration
A German rail workers’ union says it’s prepared to take a long-running pay dispute with the main national railway operator to arbitration, which should head off strikes during the summer vacation period.
 
This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei holding up an Italian flag as he and other Italian researchers experience a few moments of weightlessness aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered spaceplane before gliding back down to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. With the research flight complete, Virgin Galactic plans to begin commercial flights with paying ticket holders in August. (Virgin Galactic via AP)
Italian researchers reach the edge of space flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane
A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane.
 
Woman’s leg is amputated after being trapped under a moving walkway in a Thai airport
A woman’s leg has been amputated in a Thai airport after it was trapped by a movable walkway. The 57-year-old was due to board a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she was caught by the walkway in the airport’s Terminal 2.
 
Visitors take photos of the Ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum dumbfounded as hunt for culprit intensifies
An American tourist tells The Associated Press he was “dumbfounded” when he found a fellow tourist carving graffiti in the wall of Rome’s Colosseum.
 
Texas medical examiner says a man who was pulled into a jet engine died by suicide
Federal accident investigators say they do not plan to investigate the death of a worker at a Texas airport because the local medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide.
 
FILE - The list of Southwest Airlines flights cancelled grows at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Dec. 29, 2022. Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend as thunderstorms traveled across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend and Monday as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest.
 
Man dead, cruise arrivals disrupted after boat hits ferry near Miami port
A man is dead and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot (9-meter) boat hit a ferry near Miami. Authorities said the crash happened about 3:40 a.m.
 
Malika N. Pryor gives a tour in preparation for the opening of the International African American Museum on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Overlooking the old wharf at which nearly half of the enslaved population first entered North America, the 150,000-square foot museum houses exhibits and artifacts exploring how African Americans' labor, perseverance, resistance and cultures shaped the Carolinas, the nation and the world. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
At International African American Museum opening, a reclaiming of sacred ground for enslaved kin
The International African American Museum will soon open in Charleston, South Carolina, at one of the country’s most historically significant slave-trading ports.
 
11 passengers injured evacuating Cathay Pacific jet after aborted takeoff in Hong Kong
Eleven passengers have been injured during an evacuation of a Cathay Pacific jetliner that aborted its takeoff in Hong Kong due to a technical issue, according to the airline.
 