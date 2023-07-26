Travel
American Airlines and the union for its pilots have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote.
Delta Air Lines says a jetliner bound for New York was damaged by a storm shortly after taking off from Milan but diverted safely to Rome.
Oregon’s popular Cannon Beach has reopened after closing because of a cougar sighting on Haystack Rock. The U.S.
American Airlines and JetBlue say they will end their partnership in New York and Boston next week. The decision announced Friday comes after a federal judge ruled that the alliance antitrust law.
Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay.
Climate activists were blocking flights at two German airports for several hours Thursday in protest against the most polluting form of transportation.
Spain is sweltering under an unrelenting heat wave as temperatures start to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.
Authorities in Iceland have warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest.
Federal safety investigators are looking into why an engine on a Boeing 737 Max caught fire after landing in New Jersey.
Appeals court judges in Amsterdam say the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000.
Grand Canyon National Park is getting $27.5 million in federal highway money to upgrade its aging fleet of shuttle buses.
Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
A powerful summer storm lashing the Netherlands and parts of Germany has killed at least two people and forced one of Europe’s busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.
The National Park Service said a 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday.
Partying never gets old in the Florida Keys — especially for a milestone birthday like No. 200. The Florida Keys celebrated its bicentennial Monday along the Gulf of Mexico with a Key lime pie more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter — which organizers intend to certify as a world record.
At least seven people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney were injured when the plane hit severe turbulence last week.
Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it.
The familiar yellow-bordered cover of National Geographic magazine will soon be disappearing from newsstands.
Southwest Airlines pilots are moving one step closer to a possible strike. On Thursday, the pilots’ union asked to be freed from mediation with the airline.
Was your flight canceled due to bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays this weekend, the peak of summer travel, as thunderstorms threaten the East Coast, West Coast and points in between.
Greek authorities say dozens of tourists were safely evacuated from a boat that caught fire off the resort island of Rhodes.
A German rail workers’ union says it’s prepared to take a long-running pay dispute with the main national railway operator to arbitration, which should head off strikes during the summer vacation period.
A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane.
A woman’s leg has been amputated in a Thai airport after it was trapped by a movable walkway. The 57-year-old was due to board a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she was caught by the walkway in the airport’s Terminal 2.
An American tourist tells The Associated Press he was “dumbfounded” when he found a fellow tourist carving graffiti in the wall of Rome’s Colosseum.
Federal accident investigators say they do not plan to investigate the death of a worker at a Texas airport because the local medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide.
Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend and Monday as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest.
A man is dead and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot (9-meter) boat hit a ferry near Miami. Authorities said the crash happened about 3:40 a.m.
The International African American Museum will soon open in Charleston, South Carolina, at one of the country’s most historically significant slave-trading ports.
Eleven passengers have been injured during an evacuation of a Cathay Pacific jetliner that aborted its takeoff in Hong Kong due to a technical issue, according to the airline.