Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks for running room after a reception as he is chased by Charlotte linebacker Demetrius Knight II (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
No. 25 Florida settles for field goals and beats Charlotte 22-7 in Swamp
Ricky Pearsall made a one-handed catch that will be hard to top this season, Trey Smack kicked five field goals and No. 25 Florida overcame a lackluster performance to beat Charlotte 22-7 on Saturday night.
 