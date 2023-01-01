Child killer sentenced to life
In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, 9:03am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Franklin moves south of Hispaniola island. Earlier Monday, there were three tropical storms swirling through the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean. One of those storms, Emily, dissipated late Monday morning, and another storm, Gert, was expected to do the same. (NOAA via AP)
Haiti and Dominican Republic warn of floods and landslides as Tropical Storm Franklin nears
Tropical Storm Franklin is churning through the Caribbean Sea as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warn residents to prepare for floods and landslides.
 